North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 206.75 ($2.72), approximately 450,216 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,464% from the average daily volume of 28,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.70).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $298.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

North American Income Trust Company Profile (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

