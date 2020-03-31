Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2,567.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.