Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 304,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,080,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Shares of OC stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.