Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Perspecta worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Several research firms have commented on PRSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PRSP stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

