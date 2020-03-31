Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.