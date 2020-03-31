Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $19.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRMW. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

PRMW stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

