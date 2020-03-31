Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,799 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 228,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vale by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.26.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

