Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period.

Shares of SIVR opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

