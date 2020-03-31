Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,557,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67,294 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of TEI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

