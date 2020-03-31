Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Calithera Biosciences worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.