Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 947 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

