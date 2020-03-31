Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMOT shares. ValuEngine lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

AMOT stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $236.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.