Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,949 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,999,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.05. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

