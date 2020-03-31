Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Rocky Brands worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKY stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

