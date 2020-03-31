Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.