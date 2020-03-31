Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 180.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

DEX stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

