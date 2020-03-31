Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.