Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

