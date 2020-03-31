Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Asure Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.