Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 543,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 110,222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

