Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.