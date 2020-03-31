Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $335,000 in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,354. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

