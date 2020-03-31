Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,387,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517 in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

