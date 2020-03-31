Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,118 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares in the last quarter.

NUAG opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

