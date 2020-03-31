Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

FL opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.