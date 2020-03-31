Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.