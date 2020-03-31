Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

