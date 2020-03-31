Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PetIQ by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

PetIQ stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

