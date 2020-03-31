Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

