Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UYG stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

