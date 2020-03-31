Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 27,057 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 154,671 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIT opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Fitbit Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,931 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

