Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $8,696,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

