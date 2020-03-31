Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $564.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

