Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

