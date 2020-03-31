Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,078,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,780,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

