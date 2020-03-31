ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $376.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $376.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.61.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $286.39 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $316,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

