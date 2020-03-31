Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declines By 9.8%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $20,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 247,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.