Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Slack by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Slack by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $2,093,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,189.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,051 shares of company stock valued at $25,932,492 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

