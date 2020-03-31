Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $224.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $193.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

