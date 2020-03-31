Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.24.

NYSE SYK opened at $162.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

