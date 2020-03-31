Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.