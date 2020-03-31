Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 80,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

