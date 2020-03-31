TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

