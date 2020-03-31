Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.15.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.56 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

