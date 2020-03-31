United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTX opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

