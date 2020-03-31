UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

