Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.45.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $181.72. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

