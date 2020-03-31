Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,174,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,002,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of VLO opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.