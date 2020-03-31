VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.90.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VEON by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,469 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. TT International increased its position in shares of VEON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 30,479,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VEON by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,807 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.