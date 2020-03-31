Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Zillow Group stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

